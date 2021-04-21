Wild fire warning after camp fire remnants found at Bystock
- Credit: Devon Wildlife Trust
A plea has been made for people to be ‘wild fire aware’ after remnants of a camp fire or barbecue was found at an Exmouth beauty spot.
Remains of a barbecue was found still smouldering at the Bystock Nature Reserve on Tuesday (April 20).
Devon Wildlife Trust (DWT), which owns the site, said the people responsible cut down trees to make the fire. Other trees were found with cut marks on them.
DWT said Bystock Nature Reserve is a site of special scientific significance and has a ‘very high’ wildlife value and as such holding a camp fire or barbecue there is a ‘reckless act’.
A spokesman for the trust said: “After a very dry series of weeks, our countryside is parched and very susceptible to wild fires. This is especially true for local heathlands, grasslands and moorlands.
“The scene that we discovered at our Bystock nature reserve is very concerning.
“A barbecue or camp fire like this could have easily begun a much larger wild fire, causing risk to the surrounding countryside, to people and to wildlife.
Most Read
- 1 Body of girl, 13, found on Exmouth beach
- 2 Lympstone relocation for Lawoofs Devon
- 3 Lets welcome visitors back to beautiful area of the world
- 4 Budleigh CIC to launch more courses for adults with learning disabilities
- 5 Work continues on seafront sensory garden
- 6 Lifetime membership for Exmouth in Bloom’s 100th ‘friend’
- 7 Booktrack success for Fraya, 10
- 8 All about the data for Exmouth youth
- 9 Sea shantys sound romantic, but are accounts of life on the waves
- 10 Exmouth Hospiscare centre gets cash boost from Freemasons
“It was a reckless act by people who either didn’t know or didn’t care about the potential of their thoughtless actions.
“We ask all visitors to our nature reserves and the wider countryside to be wild fire aware.
“Don’t discard lighted cigarettes and don’t have barbecues or camp fires unless they are in officially designated areas using the equipment provided.”