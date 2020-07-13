Advanced search

Ducklings given oxygen after fire at an Exmouth property

PUBLISHED: 07:41 13 July 2020

Fire engine

Fire engine

Archant

Four ducklings needed oxygen therapy following a fire in Exmouth on Sunday evening (July 12)

Two fire appliances from Exmouth were sent to a property fire and crews found on arrival that there was smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews got to work to extinguish the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one safety jet and one thermal imaging camera. Fire damage was contained to the ground floor lounge area.

All persons were accounted for and four ducklings were rescued and given oxygen therapy.

The cause of this incident is believed to be accidental.

