Alicia takes to life back in the wild… like a duck to water

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 August 2019

Tony Bennett with the fully recovered female Mallard duck at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Ref exe 32 19TI 0038. Picture: Terry Ife

Tony Bennett with the fully recovered female Mallard duck at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Ref exe 32 19TI 0038. Picture: Terry Ife

A poorly duck found starving and dehydrated has been given a clean bill of health and returned to the wild.

Tony Bennett avbout to release the now fully recovered female Mallard duck at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Ref exe 32 19TI 0057. Picture: Terry IfeTony Bennett avbout to release the now fully recovered female Mallard duck at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Ref exe 32 19TI 0057. Picture: Terry Ife

Alicia, a mallard duck, was so ill she was unable to be in the water without sinking.

She was rescued by Tony Bennett, founder of Wild Woodbury, and nursed her back to health.

Confident Alicia was ready to survive alone, Mr Bennett and his Jack Russell, Poppy, released her into Bicton Botanical Gardens on Thursday, August 9.

The wildlife group founder said he and Poppy had both grown attached to the duck and were sad to see her go.

A fully recovered female Mallard duck at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Ref exe 32 19TI 0065. Picture: Terry IfeA fully recovered female Mallard duck at Bicton Park Botanical Gardens. Ref exe 32 19TI 0065. Picture: Terry Ife

Mr Bennett said: 'With any wildlife rescue, you can tell that they are recovering because they get really feisty. I can tell that Alicia is ready to go back into the wild.

"If anyone finds injured wild life, please act quickly. At this time of year animals get dehydrated, so putting out water is even more important than food.

"Wild Woodbury very much appreciated the generous donation given by Bicton Botanical Gardens."

