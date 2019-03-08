Drunken woman kicked police officer in the bottom after three-day drinking binge

A drunken woman kicked a policeman in the bottom after downing a bottle of wine in one at the culmination of a three-day drinking binge.

Angela Green was being put into the back of a police car on Exmouth seafront when she jabbed her heel into the bottom of PC Michael Elliott.

Police were called after Green disturbed dog walkers and other visitors with a loud and abusive argument with her boyfriend.

Officers calmed her down in the back of their car but she spotted the man again and ran off to confront him while shouting obscenities.

Police intercepted her and she kicked PC Michael Elliott on the shins, and, once inside the car, on his bottom.

Green, aged 29, of Brays Close, Crediton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker and was made subject of a community order by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday, October 30.

Judge Evans said he was not imposing an immediate or suspended sentence because Green is doing well on a previous order for an unconnected offence.

He told her: "This is an aggravated form of assault which is treated as very serious indeed but in the light of the progress you have made, the existing order will continue."

Paul Grumbar, prosecuting, said police were called to Exmouth seafront at 5.45pm on January 15 this year and found Green drunk, abusive and arguing with a man.

He said: "There was a further incident in the car where she kicked PC Elliot using her heel to his bottom.

"Neither act of violence caused injury.

"She later told police she blacked out for large parts but recalled an argument with her partner.

"She was told that she was seen in a pub drinking a bottle of wine in one go and she said that was something she might well have done."

Geoff Parlby, defending, said Green has long standing problems of mental health and reacted badly to the anniversary of her grandfather's death on January 13, leading her to go out drinking for some time leading up to this incident.

She is now working with the mental health service and probation and hopes to move into new supported accommodation in Dawlish shortly.