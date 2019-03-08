Advanced search

Drugs raid in Exmouth prompts police investigation

PUBLISHED: 12:37 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 16 October 2019

Archant

An investigation is being launched after controlled drugs were found during a raid on a property in Exmouth.

Police say the Exmouth neighbourhood team found a 'quantity' of MDMA - commonly known as ecstasy - and cannabis after executing a warrant at an address in Rolle Street.

Exmouth inspector Antonia Weeks said the occupier was interviewed in relation to a possession of controlled drugs offence.

The investigation is ongoing.

