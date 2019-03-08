Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested
PUBLISHED: 16:51 26 September 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested following a police drugs raid.
Officers from Exmouth's neighbourhood team executed a search warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address at Littleham Cross on Friday (September 20).
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A quantity of controlled drugs was seized and a man arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with the intent to supply.
"The man has been released from police custody whilst further enquiries are made."
Comments have been disabled on this article.