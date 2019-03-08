Advanced search

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

PUBLISHED: 16:51 26 September 2019

Archant

A man has been arrested following a police drugs raid.

Officers from Exmouth's neighbourhood team executed a search warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address at Littleham Cross on Friday (September 20).

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A quantity of controlled drugs was seized and a man arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with the intent to supply.

"The man has been released from police custody whilst further enquiries are made."

