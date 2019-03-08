Advanced search

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

PUBLISHED: 13:12 03 April 2019

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A motorist reversed over a woman’s foot after miscalculating how much she had drunk the night before.

Caroline Wood was more than double the legal drink drive limit when she crushed a pedestrian’s foot as she tried to leave a parking spot outside Exmouth Tesco, in Rolle Street.

Wood pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and drink driving when she appeared before Exeter magistrates on Wednesday, April 3.

Wood had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

The 39-year-old, of Alphington Street in Exeter, was handed a 20-month driving ban and fined £183.

Prosecutor John-Paul Fitzgibbon told magistrates that Wood had driven to Tesco on October 28 last year to do some shopping.

Mr Fitzgibbon said: “As she leaves the store, [the pedestrian] is at the back near side of the car waiting to cross the road.

“Wood gets back into her vehicle and reverses, hitting the pedestrian, causing an open fracture to the top of her foot.”

Mr Fitzgibbon said the injury sustained by the victim was ‘particularly painful’, and she waited in Wood’s vehicle until paramedics arrived.

The court heard Wood left the scene after the pedestrian was taken away by an ambulance, but police tracked her down and conducted a breath test.

A further charge against Wood of failing to stop after a road accident was dropped when the prosecutor agreed she stayed with the pedestrian until the ambulance arrived.

Mitigating for Wood, Stephen Nunn said her vehicle was parked on a busy main road and she had to pull out across the highway to merge into the correct driving lane.

Mr Nunn told the court that the pedestrian is ‘not of great height’ and her positioning behind Wood’s car and a van parked behind made her difficult to see.

Mr Nunn said Wood did not exchange her name and address with the victim, who was in ‘considerable pain’, but co-operated fully with police following the incident.

He added that Wood had been at a function the night before the incident, and had ‘miscalculated’ how much alcohol would be left in her system.

