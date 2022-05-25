News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Drama club stage sci-fi spoof comedy play

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:53 AM May 25, 2022
Salterton Drama Club perform Space Tour - Into Knoware

Salterton Drama Club perform Space Tour - Into Knoware - Credit: Bruce Boulton

The Salterton Drama Club are returning to the stage this June with ‘something a little different’. 

The theatre group will be performing the award-winning and AETF National Semi Finalist original play Space Tour – Into Knoware. 

A scene from the spoof of classic sci-fi TV shows Space Tour - Into Knoware

A scene from the spoof of classic sci-fi TV shows Space Tour - Into Knoware - Credit: Bruce Boulton.

Penelope Hill, chair of the club, said: “This one-act play is a raunchy spoof of all the classic sci-fi programmes and films we love.  

“Penned by local fantasy author and SDC member Dan Hill, this short play is sure to have audiences roaring with laughter with the cleverly crafted humour. 

“A host of familiar faces will be featuring in this production and the club can’t wait to entertain audiences at the Playhouse once again.” 

Space Tour Into Knoware

Space Tour Into Knoware - Credit: Bruce Boulton.

The play runs nightly from Monday, June 6 until Friday 10 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, June 11. Tickets are £10 and include a free drink on arrival. To book, vist www.saltertondrama.co.uk or call Budleigh TICon  01395 445275. 

Salterton Drama Club

Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton


