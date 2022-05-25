Drama club stage sci-fi spoof comedy play
The Salterton Drama Club are returning to the stage this June with ‘something a little different’.
The theatre group will be performing the award-winning and AETF National Semi Finalist original play Space Tour – Into Knoware.
Penelope Hill, chair of the club, said: “This one-act play is a raunchy spoof of all the classic sci-fi programmes and films we love.
“Penned by local fantasy author and SDC member Dan Hill, this short play is sure to have audiences roaring with laughter with the cleverly crafted humour.
“A host of familiar faces will be featuring in this production and the club can’t wait to entertain audiences at the Playhouse once again.”
The play runs nightly from Monday, June 6 until Friday 10 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, June 11. Tickets are £10 and include a free drink on arrival. To book, vist www.saltertondrama.co.uk or call Budleigh TICon 01395 445275.