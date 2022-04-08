Colourful creations at school's Easter bonnet parade

An Easter bonnet parade and cream tea was held by Drake's Primary School in East Budleigh on Friday, April 8.

Children made their own bonnets and the best creations were judged by Richard Allen, president of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, which also donated the prizes.

Richard said: “"I was delighted to be a judge at this year's Easter Bonnet Parade. The children have obviously worked hard and put a lot of effort into their bonnets which made the judging extremely difficult! I would like to take this opportunity to wish the children, the staff, the PTA and all the parents a very Happy Easter."

Richard Allen, Lions club president, with the Easter bonnet winners - Credit: Drake's School

He added that the Lions are planning an exciting programme of events this year including the return of Gala Week – the programme for the week is now on sale.

Jola Kawalek from the PTA said: "Drake's PTFA is very grateful to Budleigh Salterton Lions for judging and awarding the children with the chocolate eggs in our traditional Easter Bonnet Parade. We always can rely on their support, even on the rainy afternoon! "