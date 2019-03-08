Eggs-traordinary bonnets for annual Easter tradition
PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 April 2019
Pupils from Drake’s Primary School, East Budleigh created their own Easter bonnets
Youngsters from East Budleigh paraded around their school playground in self-created hats as part of an Easter tradition.
Pupils at Drake’s Primary School designed and made their own bonnets for the procession organised by the PTFA.
Every child received an Easter egg for taking part and the winning entry from each year group got a larger egg donated by the Budleigh Salterton Lions’ Club.
Club president Peter Holmes and his wife, Kim, were on the judges’ panel.
A spokesman for Drake’s Primary School PTFA said: “The children love this and we had some amazing creations.
“It’s a lovely way to end the term before the Easter break.
“The children all enjoy making these bonnets and it creates a buzz around the school.
“Of course, they all enjoyed the Easter eggs.”
The PTFA is now planning its annual Mayday event which this year will take place on Monday, May 6, from 2pm.
