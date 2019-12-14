Advanced search

Drake's and Otterton begin new era with Links Academy Trust

PUBLISHED: 17:05 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 14 December 2019

Drake's Primary School and Otterton Primary Schol. Picture: Google

Drake's Primary School and Otterton Primary Schol. Picture: Google

Archant

Two Otter Valley primary schools have joined an educational trust - becoming academies in the process.

Drakes' Primary School, in East Budleigh, and Otterton Primary School have joined in the Link Academy Trust.

The schools had formed the Raleigh Federation which, as a result of the school's new status, has been dissolved.

Becoming academies means the schools will no longer be accountable to Devon County Council - the local education authority.

It also means they will have access to a central budget while children and parents will have access to an inclusion hub which provides support for children with special needs.

Behind-the-scenes functions, like human resources, will also be handled centrally.

Nicky Dunford, chief executive officer of Link Academy Trust, said: "The advantage of our trusts like ours is that we bring a central team to each school.

"We have a school improvement team. We can support the heads in school improvement.

"Our academy heads are solely responsible for teaching and that's why our schools are doing really well and why we are able to give the best education."

The Links Academy Trust was launched in 2016 and to date has more than 14 schools.

Drake's and Otterton are the first in East Devon to join.

The change in status means Drake's and Otterton primary schools effectively closed as they were and re-opened as academies.

Peter Halford, who was executive headteacher of the Raleigh Federation, will continue as the executive academy headteacher.

He confirmed that the school's joined the Links Academy Trust at the beginning of December.

He said: "In the current education climate, schools are needing to work together much more to provide their schools with more opportunities.

"The Link Academy has only small schools so we all share the same benefits and challenges and this helps us work together so all of our children get the best educational experience.

"The staff have already benefited from a range of training ensuring they are up-to-date with current practices but working alongside others who are in the same school setting.

"I really feel this is an exciting new chapter for the schools moving into the future."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves are ON as are the 1st team at Bridport but it’s another soggy Saturday for many local teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Drake’s and Otterton begin new era with Links Academy Trust

Drake's Primary School and Otterton Primary Schol. Picture: Google

Green Party ‘undismayed’ after East Devon election result

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party

Everys ‘mermaids’ complete English Channel charity challenge

Staff from Everys who completed a month-long swimming challenge for charity. From left to right: Suzie Meynell, Vicki Stock and Alison Jessop. Picture: Karen Bozorgpour

RNLI rescue after fishing boat reports engine room smoke

Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists