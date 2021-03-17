Award success for Exmouth pharmacist Jackie

Published: 5:00 PM March 17, 2021

An Exmouth pharmacist has been recognised for developing a service that enables diagnosis of cancer.

Dr Jackie Lewis, who runs Lewis Pharmacy in Exeter Road in partnership with her husband, won the Innovation category in the Independent Pharmacy Awards.

The Awards, run annually by Independent Community Pharmacist magazine, are open to pharmacies across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Normally presented at the House of Commons, the awards went virtual this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic: they celebrate the achievements of community pharmacies and their teams.

During 2019-20, Dr Lewis built on local relationships with Cancer Research UK, Macmillan, Devon Local Pharmaceutical Committee and Cancer Alliance to design a service for pharmacy staff to encourage self-referral of customers with ‘red flag’ cancer symptoms.

She gained grants from the Health Education Foundation and the National Pharmacy Association, and the service, called ‘Not Normal for You’, was successfully evaluated in 10 East Devon pharmacies.

The results were presented at a joint symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the British Oncology Pharmacy Association, after which Pfizer awarded her a grant to develop e-learning materials for pharmacy teams.

Dr Lewis, who worked in the hospital sector and academia before setting up business in Exmouth, says her ultimate aim is to have national recognition and uptake of the service, although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed that ambition.

“The work I’ve been doing on the cancer e-learning has got me through the pandemic as well. It’s been something different to focus on,” said Dr Lewis.

“Cancer diagnoses are being potentially missed during the pandemic. I’m seeing patients who clearly should be seeing their GP.

“I would really like someone to take this project and run with it. We’ve kept it ‘off patent’ and not retained intellectual property rights so that someone could take it up if they wanted to. The e-learning is for the whole community pharmacy team.

“It’s going to be free and easily accessible and could help community pharmacies diagnose cancer early.”

Dr Bruce Warner, the deputy chief pharmaceutical officer for England, who made the keynote speech at the Awards, said he was ‘staggered’ by the quality of the work that people like Dr Lewis were doing.