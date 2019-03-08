Dozens take part in beach clean-up in Exmouth

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9778. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was a day when many people headed for the beach just to enjoy the surprisingly hot September sunshine, but in Exmouth dozens turned up for a litter-picking session.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9817. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9817. Picture: Terry Ife

The event took place at Orcombe Beach on Saturday, September 14, as part of a national clean-up operation.

The Exmouth beach clean was hosted by Myles Hopper, co-founder of the health recipe box company Mindful Chef, who comes from the town.

The company aims to be a force for the good of the planet and the human race.

He and his business partner, Giles Humphries from Sidmouth, decided to get their customers around the country on board to take part in a beach clean in their area.

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9823. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9823. Picture: Terry Ife

Because of their origins, the pair joined the events in Exmouth and Sidmouth.

At 10am, a large group of people gathered on Orcombe Beach with rubbish sacks and litter pickers, to clear any litter or debris.

The group included students from Exmouth Community College, and several children.

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9827. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9827. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9830. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9830. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9773. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9773. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9780. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9780. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9788. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9788. Picture: Terry Ife