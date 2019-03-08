Advanced search

Dozens take part in beach clean-up in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:01 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 17 September 2019

Exmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref exe 38 19TI 9778. Picture: Terry Ife

It was a day when many people headed for the beach just to enjoy the surprisingly hot September sunshine, but in Exmouth dozens turned up for a litter-picking session.

The event took place at Orcombe Beach on Saturday, September 14, as part of a national clean-up operation.

The Exmouth beach clean was hosted by Myles Hopper, co-founder of the health recipe box company Mindful Chef, who comes from the town.

The company aims to be a force for the good of the planet and the human race.

He and his business partner, Giles Humphries from Sidmouth, decided to get their customers around the country on board to take part in a beach clean in their area.

Because of their origins, the pair joined the events in Exmouth and Sidmouth.

At 10am, a large group of people gathered on Orcombe Beach with rubbish sacks and litter pickers, to clear any litter or debris.

The group included students from Exmouth Community College, and several children.

