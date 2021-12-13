‘A credit to our amazing staff’ is the reaction of The Point Bar & Grill’s managing director after the Exmouth venue won two gold awards from separate food and drink organisations.

The Point received a gold award for hospitality from Food Drink Devon and a gold for casual dining from Taste of the West.

Managing director Richard White said: “It's amazing to be recognised by both of them. We pride ourselves on the quality of the freshly prepared food we offer which is all cooked to order from local ingredients and the service provided by our staff. It's a credit to our amazing staff to achieve this after the difficult couple of years we have all had.”

L-R Steve Hockings-Thompson (Coxwain), Richard White, Samuel Laverick, James Edge - Credit: The Point Bar & Grill

As well as winning awards, the team at The Point have been busy fundraising. Their annual fish supper raised £643.82 for Exmouth RNLI, in addition to the £2184.00 from a £1 donation for every fish and chips sold this year.

Richard White and Samuel Laverick - Credit: The Point Bar & Grill

This month they held a charity quiz night that raised £121 for the Royal British Legion. Their Big Christmas Quiz for Exmouth & Lympstone Hospiscare takes place on Thursday, December 16, and there will be a series of charity dinners next year, starting with Brixington School on Saturday, January 15, Rock to Recovery on Friday, January 21, and Pete's Dragons on Friday, February 4.

Celebrating the amount raised from the fish and chip donations - Credit: The Point Bar & Grill

Richard said: “Community is very important to us; it's our customers that keep us going so it's lovely to be able to give something back.”