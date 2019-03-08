Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New consultant for Exmouth Slimming World group

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 March 2019

Dot Wadeson (fourth from the right) is the new consultant for the Slimming World group held at the Bidemead Centre. Picture: Dot Wadeson

Dot Wadeson (fourth from the right) is the new consultant for the Slimming World group held at the Bidemead Centre. Picture: Dot Wadeson

Archant

Dot Wadeson is the new consultant for the Slimming World group which meets at the Bidmead Centre in Exmouth every Wednesday night

A weekly weight-loss support group in Exmouth has a new consultant.

Dot Wadeson has taken over the Slimming World group which meets at Bidmead Close on a Wednesday nights.

She joined the weight-loss programme in September 2017 ‘full of anxiety and self doubt’ and has gone on to achieve her ‘dream’ weight.

Since August, Dot has been consultant for sessions at Exmouth Football Club on Wednesday mornings.

She has been covering the group at the Bidmead Centre since November; this will be re-launched as her second group from next month.

Dot said: “For me this is very exciting because it gives me the opportunity to help even more people to lose weight.

“I always like to tell my new members about my journey and what a safe place group is to be, because everyone starts this way and knows what it feels like to be in that situation.”

The sessions at the Bidmead Centre start at 7.30pm every Wednesday. For more information ring 07539 777860 or click here

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth woman said she believed she would die after being ‘strangled in her sleep’ by home intruder

Jenny Rustell, who said she woke up in her Exmouth home to being strangled by an unknown assailant. Picture: Jenny Rustell

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

E-fit released after woman reports intruder in Exmouth home

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted assault. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth woman said she believed she would die after being ‘strangled in her sleep’ by home intruder

Jenny Rustell, who said she woke up in her Exmouth home to being strangled by an unknown assailant. Picture: Jenny Rustell

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

E-fit released after woman reports intruder in Exmouth home

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted assault. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Denny delights with touch of class as Exmouth Town net clean-sheet Cornish success

Aarron Denny in action for Exmouth Town during the 2-1 win over Helston Athletic. Picture GERRY HUNT

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

New consultant for Exmouth Slimming World group

Dot Wadeson (fourth from the right) is the new consultant for the Slimming World group held at the Bidemead Centre. Picture: Dot Wadeson

Rainbow Run at Westpoint, Exeter: Last chance for discount tickets

Health insurance and income protection specialist The Exeter are sponsoring this year's Rainbow Run. Picture: Children's Hospice South West

Book reviews from East Devon Resident

Ladies' Day
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists