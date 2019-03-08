New consultant for Exmouth Slimming World group

Dot Wadeson (fourth from the right) is the new consultant for the Slimming World group held at the Bidemead Centre. Picture: Dot Wadeson Archant

Dot Wadeson is the new consultant for the Slimming World group which meets at the Bidmead Centre in Exmouth every Wednesday night

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A weekly weight-loss support group in Exmouth has a new consultant.

Dot Wadeson has taken over the Slimming World group which meets at Bidmead Close on a Wednesday nights.

She joined the weight-loss programme in September 2017 ‘full of anxiety and self doubt’ and has gone on to achieve her ‘dream’ weight.

Since August, Dot has been consultant for sessions at Exmouth Football Club on Wednesday mornings.

She has been covering the group at the Bidmead Centre since November; this will be re-launched as her second group from next month.

Dot said: “For me this is very exciting because it gives me the opportunity to help even more people to lose weight.

“I always like to tell my new members about my journey and what a safe place group is to be, because everyone starts this way and knows what it feels like to be in that situation.”

The sessions at the Bidmead Centre start at 7.30pm every Wednesday. For more information ring 07539 777860 or click here