Door open for public meeting about seafront development

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 July 2019

The leader of the district council has opened the door for a public meeting to be held on the final phase of seafront development.

Councillor Ben Ingham was speaking after giving a talk to more than 50 members of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce at the Queen's Drive Space.

He said once the ideas of seaside resort specialist Wayne Hemingway have been presented, a public meeting could be held to discuss ideas for Queen's Drive.

Hemingway Designs has been tasked with coming up with a vision for leisure attractions in phase three of the Queen's Drive redevelopment.

Phase one - the realignment of the seafront road and car park - has been completed and construction on the phase two watersports centre is underway.

Cllr Ingham said: "Phase three of this project will give us the opportunity to make sure local families can visit this part of the seafront the whole year round.

"I believe we must provide some free attractions here as well as think of additional ways to raise money to pay for phase one.

"I am confident we can do all these things.

"First we need to see what ideas Wayne Hemingway has come up with. Plus we may have ideas of our own.

"Then at some point we will definitely need to consult with local residents.

"Perhaps a public meeting is a good way of making sure we all listen to each other. Then we can make the right decisions."

With the summer season approaching, hundreds of people have already descended on the seafront for a series of Royal Opera House screenings which have been sponsored by Exmouth Town Council.

The open air cinema events have launched this week.

Councillor Kevin Blakey, East Devon District Council's portfolio holder for economy, said: "Those who attended [the Royal Opera House screenings] enjoyed world-class ballet and opera performances on fine quality audio and video equipment, with plenty of food and drink choices on hand to complete the experience. Congratulations to all those involved, and thanks to Exmouth Town Council for sponsoring the evenings.

"Now for a summer of movies, with something for everyone."

Visit www.exmouthjournal.co.uk for the latest news.

