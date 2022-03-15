Exmouth men on the Ukrainian border handing out supplies

The three men from Splash projects delivering the aid Simon Poole, from Exmouth, project leader, Darren Clarke, and Mike Evans - Credit: Splash Projects

Three ex-servicemen from Exmouth are delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees on the Romanian border.

Simon Poole, Darren Clarke and Mike Evans, from the Exmouth based community project, "Splash" are delivering aid to refugees.

The Ukrainian refugees were gifted toys, games and a photo of the children at Lympstone Primary School. - Credit: Splash Proects

Simon, Darren and Mike left the UK on Wednesday, March 9 and arrived in Romania on Saturday, March 12. The team is currently at the border between Romania and Ukraine. Yesterday (Tuesday, March 15) Mike set off for Izmail Military Hospital in Ukraine, to deliver medical supplies. While the rest of the team is handing out essential items to give to arriving refugees.

Once in Romania, the team was joined by a former member of the 'Territorial Army' and a team member of veteran rehabilitation charity Kayak4heroes who helped them sort through and hand out the supplies.

Pictures and letters created by children at Lympstone Primary School have also been given to refugee children.

Sorting out the supplies before being handed out. - Credit: Splash Projects

Simon Poole, from Exmouth, said: “It’s very emotional here, around three to five hundred people, mainly women with children and older people, arrive here every hour. Many are very tearful.

“The whole place is run by volunteers, there are people from all over the world here trying to help. People are given food and other essential items they couldn’t bring with them. They’re all being taken by bus to Germany where they’ll be taken to youth hostels and other places.

One of the 'Splash' vans filled with aid for the refugees - Credit: Splash Projects

“We’ve been told the hospitals inside Ukraine most need insulin, morphine and other pain killers.”

He added: “There is about a 15 – 20km traffic jam of cars leading out of Ukraine to the Romanian border: we’ve been told it’s because many of the women don’t have driving licences so are just leaving the cars on the side the road before they get to the border, or it’s taking ages to process their documents at the border. So, we don’t know when Mike will be coming back.”

A class picture of the children at Lympstone Primary School. - Credit: Splash Projects

Simon and Darren Clarke will start their journey back to Devon tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16.