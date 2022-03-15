Exmouth men on the Ukrainian border handing out supplies
- Credit: Splash Projects
Three ex-servicemen from Exmouth are delivering supplies to Ukrainian refugees on the Romanian border.
Simon Poole, Darren Clarke and Mike Evans, from the Exmouth based community project, "Splash" are delivering aid to refugees.
Simon, Darren and Mike left the UK on Wednesday, March 9 and arrived in Romania on Saturday, March 12. The team is currently at the border between Romania and Ukraine. Yesterday (Tuesday, March 15) Mike set off for Izmail Military Hospital in Ukraine, to deliver medical supplies. While the rest of the team is handing out essential items to give to arriving refugees.
Once in Romania, the team was joined by a former member of the 'Territorial Army' and a team member of veteran rehabilitation charity Kayak4heroes who helped them sort through and hand out the supplies.
Pictures and letters created by children at Lympstone Primary School have also been given to refugee children.
Simon Poole, from Exmouth, said: “It’s very emotional here, around three to five hundred people, mainly women with children and older people, arrive here every hour. Many are very tearful.
“The whole place is run by volunteers, there are people from all over the world here trying to help. People are given food and other essential items they couldn’t bring with them. They’re all being taken by bus to Germany where they’ll be taken to youth hostels and other places.
Most Read
- 1 Exmouth prepares to support Ukrainian refugees if they arrive in Devon
- 2 Online groomer from Exmouth sent on sex offenders' course
- 3 Antique china doll restored by Exmouth Repair Cafe
- 4 Cockles succumb to fast and fluent Uni display
- 5 Former Blue Peter producer gives talk to Budleigh Probus Club
- 6 Tournament triumph for Brixington Blues Inclusive Team
- 7 Budleigh group prepping the town for Jubilee
- 8 Drifting boat recovered by Exmouth RNLI
- 9 Exmouth men on the Ukrainian border handing out supplies
- 10 Otterton Spring Show returns with more than 200 entries
“We’ve been told the hospitals inside Ukraine most need insulin, morphine and other pain killers.”
He added: “There is about a 15 – 20km traffic jam of cars leading out of Ukraine to the Romanian border: we’ve been told it’s because many of the women don’t have driving licences so are just leaving the cars on the side the road before they get to the border, or it’s taking ages to process their documents at the border. So, we don’t know when Mike will be coming back.”
Simon and Darren Clarke will start their journey back to Devon tomorrow, Wednesday, March 16.