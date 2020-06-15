Advanced search

Lions Club donation for Budleigh coronavirus response effort

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 June 2020

Budleigh Salterton’s Lions Club has teamed up with food festival organisers to raise vital funds to help those isolating from coronavirus.

Lions Club chairman Peter Holmes and vice-president Richard Allen presented a cheque for £4,056 to Lorraine Ralph of the Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group.

This donation included £2,000 given by the organisers of the Budleigh Food Festival.

The support group was set up in March to provide a coordinated response to the Covid-19 outbreak and is made up of representatives of the town’s medical centre, St Peter’s Primary School, the town council, the Lions Club, churches and the health and wellbeing hub.

The group’s volunteers help with essential shopping and prescription pick-ups, and the group also offers financial support to those affected by the crisis.

A spokesman for the Lions Club and the food festival said: “We hope that this donation will assist local people and households who are in need of support at this difficult time.”

Most Read

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Rearranged classrooms, one-way systems and ‘bubbles’ – how Exmouth primary schools are keeping children safe

Exmouth primary school headteachers Stuart Dyer, Emma Jones and Rachel Pattison. Picture: Archant

Watersports centre construction set to finish this summer – if there’s no coronavirus ‘second spike’

Exmouth's Sideshore development. Picture: Daniel Clark

Budleigh man left grandfather with a broken hip after late night altercation

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

