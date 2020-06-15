Lions Club donation for Budleigh coronavirus response effort

Budleigh Salterton’s Lions Club has teamed up with food festival organisers to raise vital funds to help those isolating from coronavirus.

Lions Club chairman Peter Holmes and vice-president Richard Allen presented a cheque for £4,056 to Lorraine Ralph of the Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group.

This donation included £2,000 given by the organisers of the Budleigh Food Festival.

The support group was set up in March to provide a coordinated response to the Covid-19 outbreak and is made up of representatives of the town’s medical centre, St Peter’s Primary School, the town council, the Lions Club, churches and the health and wellbeing hub.

The group’s volunteers help with essential shopping and prescription pick-ups, and the group also offers financial support to those affected by the crisis.

A spokesman for the Lions Club and the food festival said: “We hope that this donation will assist local people and households who are in need of support at this difficult time.”