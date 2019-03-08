Dolphins seen in the sea near Exmouth

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson Archant

These photos taken by Roger Jackson show two dolphins swimming in the sea around 10 miles from Exmouth

As many as 30 dolphins have been seen around 10 miles off the coast of Exmouth.

Roger Jackson snapped pictures of the cetaceans on a recent boat trip to Dartmouth.

There have been both the bottle nose and common dolphin varieties spotted swimming between Exmouth and Berry Head, Brixham.

Mr Jackson, who is a deputy second coxswain for Exmouth RNLI, said he has seen as many as 30 at one time in that area adding it was 'the most amazing sight to see'.

He said: “We have been very lucky to see them – they seem to be hanging around Exmouth this year.

“We have to make sure they are safe and keep away from them.

“They do like the vibrations of the boat, we trundled along and they came up to us instead of us going towards them.

“They were diving around in front of the boat and we had to be very careful.”

Mr Jackson suggested that if people do see them that they keep their distance and give them plenty of room.