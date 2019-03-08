Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dolphins seen in the sea near Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:36 02 May 2019

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson

Archant

These photos taken by Roger Jackson show two dolphins swimming in the sea around 10 miles from Exmouth

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger JacksonA dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson

As many as 30 dolphins have been seen around 10 miles off the coast of Exmouth.

Roger Jackson snapped pictures of the cetaceans on a recent boat trip to Dartmouth.

There have been both the bottle nose and common dolphin varieties spotted swimming between Exmouth and Berry Head, Brixham.

Mr Jackson, who is a deputy second coxswain for Exmouth RNLI, said he has seen as many as 30 at one time in that area adding it was 'the most amazing sight to see'.

He said: “We have been very lucky to see them – they seem to be hanging around Exmouth this year.

“We have to make sure they are safe and keep away from them.

“They do like the vibrations of the boat, we trundled along and they came up to us instead of us going towards them.

“They were diving around in front of the boat and we had to be very careful.”

Mr Jackson suggested that if people do see them that they keep their distance and give them plenty of room.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Buzza looking ahead – not back – as Maer men look to play cricket with a smile on their face

Exmouth CC Pavilion

Town thirds battle well in defeat to Topsham Town

Dolphins seen in the sea near Exmouth

A dolphin seen off the coast of Exmouth. Picture: Roger Jackson

Honiton at Twickenham: Search for Honiton’s furthest fan

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3385. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists