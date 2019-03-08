Public vote made business award win ‘extra special’ for Dolphin Pre-School

Paul and Mellissa Bartlett with their staff and pupils at Dolphin Pre-School. Ref exe 14 19TI 1688. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Dolphin Pre-School, in Raddenstile Lane, won the Exmouth Business Award for customer service in 2018

Paul and Mellissa Bartlett with their staff and pupils at Dolphin Pre-School. Ref exe 14 19TI 1680. Picture: Terry Ife

Being recognised for its customer service was made all the sweeter as it was voted on by the public.

Paul Bartlett, director of Dolphin Pre-School, said winning their first Exmouth Business Award was ‘extra special’.

The Raddenstile Lane nursery won the award in the category for the best customer service in 2018.

Paul said: “Winning the award was amazing as it was out first award and extra special because it was voted for by our customers rather than judges.

“We always aim to offer amazing flexible childcare to all our parents and this award goes to show we are getting it right.

“Winning the award shows prospective customers that you care about them and you do the upmost to make the service work for them.

“It also reiterated to our team how appreciated they are by our parents.”

Paul’s wife Mellissa took over Dolphin Pre-School in 2011 having had a career in a different nursery and as a childminder prior to becoming a mother herself.

“When the Dolphin Pre-School came up for sale in 2011 it was the perfect opportunity to expand the business - keeping the same family-focused ethos with a home-from-home feel just in a slightly bigger building,” said Paul.

He also puts the success of the business down to the ‘high level of care and dedication’ the Dolphin ‘family’ offers both children and parents/carers.

Paul said: “Our team mean the world to us.”

The Dolphin Pre-School director also has some advice for those hoping to win this year’s award.

He said: “Consistency is the key, offering a great service to your customers consistently, so good that they are willing to spend the time entering the vote for you.

“You will not win this award unless you are working at the highest level day in, day out.”

The deadline for nominations for all categories is Friday, April 19, at 6pm, and people can make entries by going to www.exmouthchamber.co.uk/business-awards/enter/

Nominations can also be given to Just Cards in the Indoor Market.

The shortlist for each category will be revealed on Thursday, April 25, and the event itself will be at Woodbury Park on Friday, May 17.