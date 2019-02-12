Advanced search

Dog killed in Exmouth town centre was run over by bus

PUBLISHED: 11:09 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 15 February 2019

Rubble with Esther's daughter, Chloe. Picture: Esther Chalker

A dog which was killed in Exmouth town centre was run over by a bus, it has been revealed.

Rubble, who was killed in Exmouth on February 8. Esther ChalkerRubble, who was killed in Exmouth on February 8. Esther Chalker

Two-year-old Rubble, a bichon frise toy poodle cross, sustained devastating injuries after a Stagecoach bus ran him over on Exeter Road, outside Exmouth Library.

The bus operator has expressed its condolences to Rubble’s owner, Esther Chalker.

A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident last Friday where a dog had ran out in front of one our vehicles.

“The matter was reported to us, and subsequently the police, by our driver.

“We are very sorry to learn that the dog has since passed away and we extend our condolences to the lady for her loss.”

Mrs Chalker is still seeking witnesses to the tragic incident, which happened last Friday (February 8).

Mrs Chalker also spoke the Journal to tell of her heartbreak as she tried to piece together what happened.

The dog managed to escape his back garden after a gate was blown open by strong winds.

After running around Exmouth’s town centre, Rubble was eventually lying in Exeter Road with severe injuries.

He was rushed to White Lodge Veterinary Surgery.

Mum-of-two Mrs Chalker, who lives in Ryll Close, only learnt of the accident when a vet scanned Rubble’s microchip and called her to say her beloved dog had been involved in a road traffic accident with a bus.

Mrs Chalker managed to make it to the vets while Rubble was still alive, but due to his massive injuries, had to choose to put him to sleep.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened around 11.30am, is asked to contact the Journal on 01392 888486 or email callum.lawton@archant.co.uk

They will then be put in touch with Mrs Chalker.

