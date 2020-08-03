Dog which fell from Budleigh cliffs has died, Exmouth RNLI has confirmed

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

A dog which fell from cliffs at Budleigh Salterton on Saturday (August 1) has died, Exmouth RNLI has confirmed.

The volunteer crew on board the RNLI inshore lifeboat Peggy D was launched at around 2.15pm by HM Coastguard to help the recovery of the animal, which had fallen down the cliff face near the mouth of the River Otter.

The dog was safely recovered from the water, but Exmouth RNLI later confirmed that it had died from its injuries.

Later the same day Exmouth RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, Birdie O’Shea, was launched to help the crew of a 10-metre yacht around 12 miles off Lyme Bay.

The crew of the yacht were reporting an engine malfunction.

Exmouth RNLI launched its lifeboat at around 3.25pm and on arrival crew members identified that the mechanical difficulties had been solved and the vessel made its own way to Brixham Harbour.