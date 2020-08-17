Advanced search

Dog dies after falling over cliffs on Exmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 08:26 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 17 August 2020

Tourists are expected in large numbers to see the stunning scenery of East Devon. Picture: Simon Horn.

A dog has died after falling over a cliff at Exmouth on Saturday (August 15).

Exmouth and Beer coastguard rescue teams were tasked at shortly after 9pm following reports of a dog over the cliff at Orcombe Point.

The Exmouth team was first on the scene and located the dog on the beach.

Beer Coastguard Rescue Team confirmed the dog had died.

Both coastguard rescue teams said their thoughts are with the owners.

A spokesman for the Exmouth coastguards said: “This is our second distressing call in 10 days to dogs over the cliff where they have died as a result.

“Please keep your dogs on a short lead on the cliff tops.”

