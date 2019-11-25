Video

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper Archant

Winter beachgoers in Exmouth have been warned to stay away from the base of the cliffs after recent rain caused water falls.

Water was seen cascading down from the Orcombe Point cliffs at the weekend prompting the district council to urge people to exercise caution under the cliffs.

The district council, which owns the beach, said there is clear signage at that end of the beach.

A spokesman for East Devon District Council said: "Wet weather does increase the risk of cliff falls, especially with soft rock cliffs, but there is little we can do in practical terms other than remind people that at all times of the year, people should exercise caution around cliffs and keep well clear of the cliff base.

"There is clear signage at Orcombe, reminding people not to go near the cliffs.

"The beach is owned by East Devon District Council, but the cliff belongs to the National Trust."