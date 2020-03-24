District council update on services affected by coronavirus

All parks, beach hut sites and play areas across East Devon have been closed by the district council to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

The authority’s green and bulky waste services have also been temporarily suspended in order to focus resources on kerbside recycling and refuse collections.

The announcement was made earlier today by councillors Geoff Jung, environment portfolio holder and John Golding, strategic lead for housing, health and environment.

It comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced radical new restrictions by enforcing a nationwide lockdown to help defeat the threat of coronavirus.

Members of the public will now only be allowed to leave the home for shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day alone or with members of your household, any medical need or to provide care for a vulnerable person or travelling to and from work, but only where absolutely necessary.

Mr Johnson also announced the closure of all shops selling ‘non-essential goods’ including clothing and electrical items, libraries, playgrounds outdoor gyms and places of worship.

Cllr Jung said: “Following Government guidance on social distancing, we have closed our parks and gardens, play areas, public toilets and provision of beach huts and sites to help restrict the spread of coronavirus.

“We’ve been closely following government advice and this is the responsible thing to do to help with our country’s response to coronavirus.

“With restrictions on our own staffing, this will also mean we can continue to provide other key frontline services for the time being, such as litter collection and kerbside recycling and waste collections.

“We urge people to stay local, avoid non-essential travel and observe social distancing.”

The district council has suspended its green and bulky waste collections so that it can focus its available resources – drivers and loaders – on high priority services, such as waste and recycling collections.

Normal service will be resumed when the current situation improves.

A spokesman said: “We are not able to take any new green waste subscriptions.

“Existing green waste customers are being asked to renew their subscription when it expires.

“The council is planning to move all green waste subscription renewal dates to a time period that will match the service suspension period. This will need to be open ended at the moment.

“The council will add the current suspension period to the subscription period when the service is resumed, so customers will get a full 12 months of collections.

“Bulky waste collections are suspended until further notice and the council is not able to take any further new collection bookings.

“However, if you have a collection already booked, East Devon will make the collection as arranged.”

For further help and advice please contact csc@eastdevon.gov.uk or environmentalhealth@eastdevon.gov.uk