Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh could benefit from new local bank

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 February 2019

East Devon District Council looks set to to join other South West authorities in investing in a new bank

A newly set-up local bank could be ‘extremely beneficial’ for Budleigh Salterton, according to a former mayor.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) looks set to join South Hams and West Devon councils in setting up a local bank, currently known as South West Mutual, which would be owned by its members.

South Hams and West Devon council have agreed already to invest £50,000 to help support the formation of the bank, and on Wednesday, February 13 East Devon District Council’s cabinet agreed to recommend the council invest in the bank.

Councillor Alan Dent, a former mayor of Budleigh, told members Budleigh recently lost its last bank when Lloyds closed its doors in January and the two mobile banks suffer with ‘constant queues’.

READ MORE: Budleigh’s last bank closes

He said: “The service provided to rural communities sounds extremely beneficial, irrespective of what happens with businesses.”

Current Budleigh mayor cllr Tom Wright said: “The bank will guarantee a bank account for everyone. It won’t give loan or credit but will give them a bank account, and some people for whatever reason cannot get a bank account.”

Simon Davey, EDDC’s strategic lead for finance, told councillors there was a risk that there will be no financial return and the entire initial investment could be lost if the plan to launch the mutual is unsuccessful. But he said despite the risk the council proposed to ringfence £49,995.

“This will help make banking more local, provide branch facilities in rural locations, recycle the savings of local people and businesses back into the regional economy, promote financial inclusion and improve access to credit for small and medium sized business.”

Chief executive Mark Williams described the project as ‘extremely high risk’ but said the ‘social and environmental benefits justify the risk’.

Tony Greenham, founding director of South West Mutual, previously said the regional bank would run seven staffed and 21 satellite branches.

Concerns were raised by Cllr Steve Gazzard, who said: “We are investing £50,000 but there is risk you may not get any of it. In the realms of the budget, it is not a lot of money, but to people outside, it is a huge amount.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Amateur Boxing Club gets new show home

(Left to right) Joseph Urmston (Ocean Suite’s events team); Adam Stock (coach); Brendan Lee (club secretary); Neil Ferreday (club chairman and head coach) and Dan Walkey (coach). EXMOUTH ABC

Care fire at Woodbury’s Bonfire Lane

Devon fire engine

Girl power as Skye lands Player of the Match award in Exmouth United U11s win

Craib nets twice, but Budleigh Under-16s are beaten by impressive St Martins

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists