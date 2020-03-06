Advanced search

District council offices in lock out after possible case of Coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:11 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 06 March 2020

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Archant

A possible case of coronavirus at East Devon District Council has forced the closure of the authority's headquarters.

Blackdown House was closed to the public at noon today (Friday, March 6) as a precautionary measure after a possible case of Coronavirus was identified in a member of staff who was returning from a high-risk country.

The district council said it will continue to provide services and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

An EDDC spokesman said: "They are displaying potential symptoms and although the risk is very low, we are taking the correct measures.

"All members of staff have been sent home and the majority will be able to continue working remotely.

"The offices will be thoroughly cleansed, according to recommended guidelines, over the weekend and we anticipate reopening early next week."

More information and advice on Coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found on the Gov.uk website

