Closure of East Devon’s offices and amenities

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has closed its offices to the public at Exmouth and Honiton and reassured residents of key services.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An EDDC spokesman said while its offices are closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, they are still open and residents can call 01404 515616 to talk to officers as well as arrange face-to-face appointments.

Anyone who is homeless or threatened with homelessness and require advice or assistance can call 01395 571660.

EDDC’s StreetScene depots at Manstone and Camperdown remain operational although closed to the public.

And, StreetScene teams are continuing with core operational services, although over the coming days it may be necessary to cease some service provision.

The authority’s five Housing Area Offices are open for mobile support staff, many of whom are maintaining contact with older council tenants by telephone, particularly those tenants who should be social-distancing because of their age or medical conditions.

Access has been limited at EDDC’s Home Safeguard Call Centre, in an attempt to limit the potential for infection spread.

Only the relevant manager and the operators are allowed access to provide a vital lifeline to older and vulnerable customers needing the comfort of knowing there is someone there if needed.

EDDC has not closed its nature reserves and open spaces, as these provide much needed and relatively safe outdoor spaces that contribute towards our health and wellbeing.

Its ten nature reserves will remain open 24/7, free of charge, to encourage everyone to enjoy green, open spaces while observing recommended social distancing measures.

All visitors have been asked to take extra care when making contact with surfaces, such as gates, leaflet racks and bird hides.

As a result of this week’s government advice EDDC will not be running any volunteering sessions, schools’ visits or public events. This decision will be in place until Friday, May 1 and will be kept under regular review.

It is expected the vast majority of council meetings will not need to go ahead because they are not dealing with essential matters during this time of crisis.

EDDC are looking at ways of conducting urgent and important meetings remotely using Skype and/or conference calling.