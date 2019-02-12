Advanced search

Distraught mum whose dog was killed in Exmouth town centre road accident pleads for witnesses

PUBLISHED: 17:21 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 14 February 2019

Rubble, who was killed in Exmouth on February 8. Esther Chalker





A distraught Exmouth mum-of-two is desperately seeking witnesses to help piece together how her beloved dog died after being crushed under the wheels of a vehicle.

Rubble with Esther's daughter, Chloe. Picture: Esther ChalkerRubble with Esther's daughter, Chloe. Picture: Esther Chalker

Esther Chalker said she is ‘shattered’ after making the tough decision to put down Rubble, a two-year-old bichon frise toy poodle cross, following the tragic incident in Exmouth’s town centre.

The pet had escaped Mrs Chalker’s back garden on Friday, February 8, after the gate had been forced open by strong winds.

He was later found in the road outside Exmouth Library with devastating injuries.

Mrs Chalker said: “Rubble was apparently running around the road, and traffic was slowing down for him and beeping their horns.

“I had gone to work before getting a phone call from the vets saying they had Rubble and he had been involved in an accident.

“A lady had picked him up and had been approached by another woman, who told her to take him to White Lodge Veterinary Surgery as she had an account there, should I not be contactable.

“The vet told me Rubble had been run over. When I arrived, he was still alive and his tail still wagged – but he had to be put to sleep.”

Mrs Chalker, who lives in Ryll Grove, is seeking information from anyone who may have seen Rubble on the day he died.

“I’m shattered,” she said. “My memory is shocking and I keep filling up his water bowl just in case.

“He has left such a massive gap in my life.”

Mrs Chalker, who works for a care company in Exmouth, also passed on her thanks to the two ladies who helped recover Rubble from the road.

“I am so grateful,” she said. “If they had not helped, Rubble would have died in the road.

“I needed to see him so he knew that I loved him before he was put to sleep. He received a lot of love and attention from the vet, who was amazing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Journal on 01392 888486.

They will then be put in touch with Mrs Chalker.







