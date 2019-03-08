Advanced search

Disney On Ice comes to Westpoint, Exeter

PUBLISHED: 18:30 21 May 2019

Mickey and Minnie are the stars of the show. Picture: Kelly Chick

Mickey and Minnie are the stars of the show. Picture: Kelly Chick

Kelly Chick

Colourful costumes, exciting choreography and plenty of songs to sing along to in this show celebrating classic and modern Disney stories

Colourful characters in Disney On Ice. Picture: Kelly ChickColourful characters in Disney On Ice. Picture: Kelly Chick

Get your skates on if you want to snap up some early tickets for Disney On Ice, which is coming to Westpoint in October.

The show celebrates '100 Years of Magic' and is hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who will present a selection of classic and modern Disney tales featuring more than 50 characters.

Audiences will be taken to the heart of Africa with The Lion King, experience an 'adventure in friendship' with the gang from Toy Story, and watch Belle breaking the Beast's curse in Beauty and the Beast. They will enter the magical kingdom of Arendelle from Frozen and journey up the North Mountain with snowman Olfa and mountain-man Kristoff, as they help royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover that love conquers all.

Producer Nicole Feld said: "Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favourite Disney songs, so we've included 30 tunes that they know and love."

Animal fun in Disney On Ice. Picture: Kelly ChickAnimal fun in Disney On Ice. Picture: Kelly Chick

The production will be at Westpoint from Wednesday October 23 until Saturday 27 and tickets are available here

Disney On Ice, coming to West Picture: Kelly ChickDisney On Ice, coming to West Picture: Kelly Chick

Get ready for Disney On Ice at Westpoint. Picture: Kelly ChickGet ready for Disney On Ice at Westpoint. Picture: Kelly Chick

Mickey and Minnie Mouse and a host of Disney characters. Picture: Kelly ChickMickey and Minnie Mouse and a host of Disney characters. Picture: Kelly Chick

