Popular Jurassic Coast dino trail a success, says town team

Exmouth dinosaur trail. Picture: John Thorogood Archant

The return of model dinosaurs to various locations around Exmouth has been hailed a success.

According to the Exmouth Town Council town team, which organises the Jurassic Trail, they have had a number of favourable reviews from this year's project.

The models in The Strand have been beset by vandalism and accidental damage but town team chairman John Thorogood said the £760 spent on repairs represents 20 per cent of what they expected to pay.

The trail was revamped from its original incarnation in 2016 to comply with 'planning limitations'.

John Thorogood, chairman of the town team, said: "The town team has worked hard over the last two years to reignite the dinosaur project and I'm very pleased their efforts have come to fruition.

"The new trail is proving more successful than its predecessor with the advantage that it is not time limited by planning legislation.

"The Town Team is looking forward to the continued enhancement of the Dinosaur Trail, its educational aspect and tourist offer and intends building on its success as a key asset to the town."

Mr Thorogood thanked Veronica Boatman and her team at the tourist information service, town clerk Lisa Bowman, Jenny Clark who led the project sub-committee, Exmouth in Bloom volunteers and East Devon District Council Streetscene.

The original models were installed following an idea voiced by the late councillor Alison Greenhalgh with models sponsored by local businesses.

This year's trail was officially launched by mayor Steve Gazzard at Exmouth Festival.

Featuring 15 brass rubbing plaques around the town for people to locate, the new trail was split into two routes this year.

The town trail featured dinosaurs around the centre of Exmouth while the explorer route took people further afield.

Hundreds of children have enjoyed taking part over the summer and have received completion badges for their efforts.

Activity packs are still available, costing £1, from the Exmouth Tourist Information Service, The Book Rest, Exmouth Indoor Market, Bumble and Bee, Harbour Crepes & Gifts, Oddfellows and Bumble and Sea.

Anyone who would like to be involved in developing the trail further should email Mr Thorogood chair@exmouthtownteam.co.uk