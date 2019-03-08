Dino-sore! Model of prehistoric beast left on a tilt following suspected 'mindless' vandalism

The damaged dino in Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

A dinosaur which is part of a trail that has delighted hundreds of visitors to Exmouth has had both of its legs broke in what has been blasted as 'mindless vandalism'.

The dino model, in the Strand, was left askew after it was completely broken off from its legs.

The attack was believed to have happened overnight on June 5 and 6, though no information has been passed to dino trail organisers about the incident.

John Thorogood, chair of Exmouth's town team, said: "There definitely has been more damage to a dinosaur in the Strand and I believe this time one has been completely broken off from its legs.

"There is no information as to the cause but obviously deliberate vandalism is suspected

"The damage has been reported to the police.

"The town team is understandably extremely disappointed at yet another mindless act of vandalism on this well supported and very popular asset to our town.

"We will not hesitate to pursue a criminal prosecution in every case and are currently looking at ways of preventing such mindless acts in the future.

"If anyone has any information as to those responsible I would urge them to contact the police."

The damage was first publicised on Facebook by Exmouth woman Kerri Nosworthy.

She said: "The dinosaur is in the Strand in Exmouth opposite the poor dinosaur that's already been brutally stacked in the egg.

"It's right outside the indoor market, facedown and looking sorry for itself.

"I walk past the dinosaurs every day and it's so sad to see another one has been vandalised by some mindless individuals."

"It's such a shame the small minority spoil for the rest of the community."

The Journal has approached Devon and Cornwall Police for comment.