The number of people who dined-and-dashed last year is well over 1,000

PUBLISHED: 14:26 10 May 2019

Do you know someone who has dined-and-dashed?

According to new figures, people ran off without paying more than 1,000 times in Devon and Cornwall last year.

The number of incidents have increased by 20 per cent but figures show the police are catching less people than they did compared to the years before hand.

Home Office statistics revealed that Devon and Cornwall Police recorded 1,147 making off without payment offences in the 12 months to September 2018.

This was an increase of 20 per cent compared to the same period in 2014-15. In 2014-15, the police brought charges 41 times, or in four per cent of cases. In 2017-18, they only brought charges forward 37 times.

Across England and Wales the number of people dining-and-dashing has risen by 48 per cent in the last three years, while the proportion of offenders being charged has fallen from just under five per cent to less than two per cent.

Industry representatives say leaving without paying for services including meals, petrol, or taxi journeys is akin to 'stealing someone's wages', and could leave innocent people unable to provide for their families.

The British Oil Security Syndicate, which helps recover debts for petrol stations, estimates that drive-offs at garage forecourts cost retailers around £20 million a year.

Federation of Small Businesses chairman Mike Cherry said the rise was being exacerbated by police cuts.

He said: "This can't be allowed to continue - lots of businesses have very tight margins and it's time to stop tolerating opportunistic thieves taking food off the family table.

"If the police are not able to meet the needs of businesses across the country, then the Government should step in and give the authorities the funding they need to tackle this problem."

Some police forces claim such incidents are a civil rather than criminal matter and refuse to investigate, it added.

Executive director Kevin Eastwood said: "What we would stress with the police is that we don't want to waste their time and we don't want them to be debt collectors.

"But we do want to work with them to drive down forecourt crime and stop criminals who are active in our communities."

Wayne Casey, from the National Taxi Association, said there is an 'obvious difference' in the way some police forces approach fare dodgers.

"The police are being stretched to the bone so it's annoying for taxi drivers but you can understand it.

"Drivers do tend to take it personally though, because you've essentially just given up your time to take somebody home for free."

The vast majority of cases in Devon and Cornwall - 69 per cent - were closed without a suspect being identified.

A Home Office spokesman said: "These offences place a significant burden on businesses, both in terms of financial loss and staff resources.

"We expect the police to take all reported crimes seriously and it is the responsibility of chief constables and Police and Crime Commissioners to make sure criminal cases are investigated properly."

He added that police forces had been given their largest funding increase since 2010.

