Chapterhouse Theatre Company is renowned for their open-air productions to many notable locations during the summer.

When winter arrives, they continue their tours indoors at theatres, castles and cathedrals across the UK. Chapterhouse embraces the festive spirit with award-winning writer Laura Turner’s stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel A Christmas Carol.

Thanks to memorable themes and phrases, Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is sure to leave a lasting impression when it comes to Devon in two weeks time at Exeter Cathedral and Exmouth Pavilion.

Producer Richard Main said: “Christmas is the most magical time of the year, so I am thrilled that we get to join our audiences in celebrating the season; hopefully people will go away with a warm, wintery glow.”

Complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit, Chapterhouse’s production is the perfect festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in.

Matthew Christmas aptly reprises his 2019 role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He has previously toured with Chapterhouse including the roles of Heathcliff (Wuthering Heights), Sherlock Holmes (The Casebook of Shelock Holmes) and Mr. Darcy (Pride and Prejudice).

Matthew says: “This is my third time touring A Christmas Carol and I keep coming back not only because it's a fun and challenging show to be part of, but also because it has been so popular and well received. It is lovely to be back touring around the country, sharing live theatre with local communities and visiting as many Christmas markets as humanly possible along the way!”



A Christmas Carol will be at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday, November 30 and at Exmouth Pavilion on Sunday, December 5. The UK Tour includes performances at Sheffield Cathedral, Stirling Castle and many other notable venues.

On Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a terrifying journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three fearsome ghosts determined to make him realize the true meaning of Christmas. Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story is brought alive in this wonderfully traditional production, complete with beautiful period costume, song, dance, and a magnificent original musical score.

Join critically acclaimed Chapterhouse Theatre Company for this family treat, as Scrooge’s frozen heart begins to melt, and he finally embraces the festive spirit in the most Christmassy of Christmas takes.

Further details of the performances and the full UK tour can be found at chapterhouse.org.