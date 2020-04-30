Exmouth couple celebrate 60 years of marriage while in isolation

An Exmouth couple have managed to celebrate three decades of wedded bliss despite being in isolation due to coronavirus.

John and Janet Fletcher, of Barnfield Avenue, enjoyed a picnic in the garden and phone calls across the miles from their son and daughter-in-law on the 60th anniversary of their wedding day.

The couple, who have been in self-imposed isolation due to their age since March 12, also sent ‘wish you were here’ cards to friends and family.

They finished the special day by sharing a steak meal for two from Marks and Spencer, and they toasted absent friends.

John and Janet said: “Having survived the war years as children we both experienced a degree of hardship and saw at first hand the often terrible effects of the war on family and friends.

“Isolation was a much less daunting prospect, however irksome it may be.

“Its effects have been softened by having wonderful neighbours who are looking after our shopping needs and making sure we are well taken care of, for which we are very grateful.

“It was not the celebration we had planned but very enjoyable none the less, with lots of cards and flowers to brighten the day.

“We will celebrate it properly one day, we will just have to wait a while.”

Janet and John were married at St Stephen’s Church, Chatham, Kent, in April 1960.

They said: “We have enjoyed 60 wonderful years together...like all couples we have had our ups and downs but our love and respect for each other has always seen us through.

“We learnt early in our married life what austerity really means, as had our parents who lived through two world wars.

“We feel very sorry for the young who will bear the brunt of the austerity which will inevitably follow this terrible pandemic which has struck the world.”

When asked what the secret of a long and happy marriage is, they said: “It really comes down to understanding your marriage vows and meaning what you say.

“This requires give and take on both sides, a mutual determination to work out any difficulties as they arise and a positive, optimistic approach to adversity.”