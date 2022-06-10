A zero emissions all-Electric Mobility Hub has been launched by not-for-profit social enterprise Co-Cars at the Bloor Homes development, Seabrook Orchards in Topsham.

The Seabrook Orchards E-Mobility Hub is the first to launch at a housing development in Exeter and one of only a handful across the UK.

It has been made possible thanks to a partnership with Devon County Council, Bloor Homes and the landowners and management agents, Darts Farm.

The Hub is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy from Good Energy. It features a brand-new electric shared Co Car, Co Bikes e-bikes and a docking station.

There is a dedicated charger for the Co Car plus a public charger, both supplied by Econetiq. It is located just 100m from dedicated cycle routes and the nearest bus stop.

Mark Hodgson, managing director of Co Cars, said: “I’d like to thank Devon County Council, Bloor Homes, and Darts Farm for their support in making this Hub happen.

"By swapping a second car for our shared electric car or making shorter trips using our e-bikes, residents can make a real difference to their carbon emissions whilst also saving money.”

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for highways management said: “Tackling transport is key to meeting our Net Zero 2030 objectives.

"Mobility Hubs are a fantastic innovation that make it easy for people to make more sustainable choices about how they move.”

Sara Parker, sales director for Bloor Homes, said: “Our residents and potential buyers have shown a great deal of interest in the shared car and e-bikes.

"By offering alternative sustainable transport solutions, we can have fewer private cars taking up valuable green space, providing a benchmark for sustainable developments going forward.”

Residents of Seabrook Orchards will benefit from exclusive Co Cars membership offers and will be invited to find out more about the Mobility Hub at a Co Cars pop up event taking place on Saturday, June 18.