Carvery delivered to the front door for elderly residents in isolation
PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 March 2020
Archant
Elderly and vulnerable residents who usually look forward to a two-course meal at an Exmouth hotel are being offered a delivery service.
Following the coronavirus outbreak, Devoncourt Resort is offering residents who usually enjoy the carvery every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday a chance to have their meal delivered to their front door.
The service is available to residents in the EX8 area.
Devoncourt manager Andrew Stoneman said: “A lot of the clientele comes from the avenues area and a lot of the people in the avenues tend to be older.
“They are being advised by the Government to be particularly careful.
“If they are in self-imposed lockdown, we can deliver the meal right to their door.
“We are still open for business and people will still get the same warm welcome.”
The service costs £8.25 including delivery. Interested residents should ring 01395 270222.
