Carvery delivered to the front door for elderly residents in isolation

A hungry resident getting his carvery meal delivered to the door. Picture: Devoncourt Resort Archant

Elderly and vulnerable residents who usually look forward to a two-course meal at an Exmouth hotel are being offered a delivery service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, Devoncourt Resort is offering residents who usually enjoy the carvery every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday a chance to have their meal delivered to their front door.

The service is available to residents in the EX8 area.

Devoncourt manager Andrew Stoneman said: “A lot of the clientele comes from the avenues area and a lot of the people in the avenues tend to be older.

“They are being advised by the Government to be particularly careful.

“If they are in self-imposed lockdown, we can deliver the meal right to their door.

“We are still open for business and people will still get the same warm welcome.”

The service costs £8.25 including delivery. Interested residents should ring 01395 270222.