Gallery

Annual Christmas switch on benefits Deaf Academy

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5457. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The traditional curtain raiser to the Christmas festivities in Exmouth took on extra significance this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5447. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5447. Picture: Terry Ife

Crowds gathered at Devoncourt Resort on Friday (November 29) for the annual switch-on of their festive illuminations.

However, this year's event is in aid of the Deaf Academy's fundraising appeal to kit out its multi-million pound new home on the site of the former Rolle College.

The switch-on featured a performance from Centre Stage and the Boys' Brigade hand bell ringers.

Families enjoyed the reindeer trail around the hotel's illuminated garden.

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5442. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5442. Picture: Terry Ife

Bryony Martin, senior receptionist and marketing coordinator at Devoncourt, said: "Each year we have managed to be more and more successful with our fundraising total and we are hoping for it to be our most successful yet."

Those unable to make the switch on can experience the reindeer trail from 6pm each evening.

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5436. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5436. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5434. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5434. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5433. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5433. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5432. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5432. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5424. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5424. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5428. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5428. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5420. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5420. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Mayor, Steve Gazzard turns on the Christmas lights at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5411. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth Mayor, Steve Gazzard turns on the Christmas lights at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5411. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5415. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5415. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5410. Picture: Terry Ife Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5410. Picture: Terry Ife

Handbell ringers at the Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5406. Picture: Terry Ife Handbell ringers at the Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5406. Picture: Terry Ife