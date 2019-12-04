Advanced search

Annual Christmas switch on benefits Deaf Academy

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 December 2019

Christmas lights switch on at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5457. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The traditional curtain raiser to the Christmas festivities in Exmouth took on extra significance this year.

Crowds gathered at Devoncourt Resort on Friday (November 29) for the annual switch-on of their festive illuminations.

However, this year's event is in aid of the Deaf Academy's fundraising appeal to kit out its multi-million pound new home on the site of the former Rolle College.

The switch-on featured a performance from Centre Stage and the Boys' Brigade hand bell ringers.

Families enjoyed the reindeer trail around the hotel's illuminated garden.

Bryony Martin, senior receptionist and marketing coordinator at Devoncourt, said: "Each year we have managed to be more and more successful with our fundraising total and we are hoping for it to be our most successful yet."

Those unable to make the switch on can experience the reindeer trail from 6pm each evening.

Exmouth Mayor, Steve Gazzard turns on the Christmas lights at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5411. Picture: Terry IfeExmouth Mayor, Steve Gazzard turns on the Christmas lights at Devoncourt Resort. Ref exe 49 19TI 5411. Picture: Terry Ife

