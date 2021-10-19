Published: 10:49 AM October 19, 2021

Special Devon-wide newspapers created by a unique partnership at the height of the pandemic have won a top award.

The Devon Together community-focussed publications contained information on local services and people during Covid. They were jointly commissioned by NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, Devon County Council and Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office.

At the Chartered Institute of Public Relations’ Pride Awards for the South of England, the Integrated Care System for Devon won the Best Publication category with Devon Together.

The two editions, which each had a print-run of about 300,000 copies and were produced by an editorial team then working under the Archant publisher umbrella, provided essential information to local people, particularly those in rural areas and in locations where internet connection is poor.

The second publication - Credit: Submitted

Content included a map of vaccination and testing centres, a guide to vaccination services, answers to questions about vaccination, advice on staying within lockdown rules and avoiding scams, details on how to join the health and care workforce in Devon, volunteering and useful contact information for local services.

Simon Tapley, deputy chief executive of Devon CCG, said: “We wanted to provide one voice for the public sector, with clear and unified messages. We know not everyone in Devon has easy access to the internet and we needed a way of reaching them with reliable and important information. The way all three local organisations worked together, despite facing heavy pressures from the pandemic, was exemplary.”

Devon County Council leader John Hart said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had, and is still having, a major impact on everyone's lives, with reverberations felt across not only our health, but our jobs, our lifestyles, and society.

“One of the positive things to come from it is the much closer relationships that Devon councils, the NHS in Devon, the Police, and the voluntary sector have, pulling together as one Team Devon in response to the many challenges. And that's something that we are all committed to continuing.

“The Devon Together newspaper is an excellent example of that collaboration, working together to reach people who did not necessarily have access to the latest online news and information about the pandemic.

“I am pleased that it has achieved national recognition, and pleased more so of the positive feedback I have heard from local residents.”

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “In the height of the pandemic our communities were not only being threatened with coronavirus but a rise in sophisticated cyber crimes and a rise in demand for support for victims of crime like domestic abuse.

“Devon Together enabled us to get essential and reassuring information to people about the services available to them and how to access those services in a pandemic.

“Not everyone in Devon is online or familiar with how to use social media, so a print solution helped ensure we got those vital messages out widely.

“Collaborative projects often take considerable time to develop. The strength of this work was that it was taken from concept to doorstep in a few weeks.”

The judges said: “Joining up different parts of public services to present a coherent voice to communities across Devon, all partners were determined not to leave behind those who are social-media excluded and physically isolated. Worthy Gold winners.”

Devon Together was produced by the same editorial team as the Devon Weeklies, including the Exmouth Journal, Midweek Herald and Sidmouth Herald.