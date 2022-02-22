Devon picks up the pieces after Storm Eunice destruction

Storm Eunice: A tree blown down on Manor Road, Exmouth - picture submitted to iwitness24 by Stuart Stevens. You can send your own photos to iwitness24.co.uk - Credit: Stuart Stevens

Storm Eunice had done its worst by Friday evening, but the clear-up operation in Devon continued throughout the weekend and into Monday.

At its peak, the storm brought winds of up to 100mph in places, tearing down trees, whipping up the waves and battering buildings, hurling debris on to roads and public spaces.

Many schools in East Devon and across the whole county closed for the day on Friday following safety warnings. Train services were delayed or cancelled, and people were advised not to travel. There were localised power cuts in several locations.

On Friday afternoon, Devon and Cornwall police posted on Twitter: 'We have already received over four times the amount of calls we would usually take. Most of the calls are regarding road disruption; fallen trees & power cables, flying debris & collapsed roofs. Keep safe and bear with us.'

While the winds eased off during the weekend, 150 highways officers, contractors and more than 70 tree surgeons continued to clear debris including rocks, trees, and tree branches from minor roads.

Speaking on Monday, Cllr Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for highway management, said: “Once again I would like to praise all the staff that worked so hard over the weekend to help get Devon moving again and this is largely because we were well prepared.

“We knew the storm was coming and prepared accordingly by increasing resources, and that helped reduce the impact.

"Wind speeds are slowing down as we speak, but a significant number of debris remains on the roads. While the majority of the main routes have been cleared, Devon does have 8,000 miles of roads and some of the minor routes are still blocked.

“We have drafted in extra teams to clear them but this will take time, so please continue to drive carefully, plan your journey, leave extra time and check for @DevonAlert updates.”

Monday morning brought further strong winds as Storm Franklin swept across Devon. A yellow warning was in place from midnight until 1pm – not as severe as Friday’s amber warning, but the winds were strong enough to threaten structures already damaged by Storm Eunice.

By the end of Monday, the weather had calmed down, with a forecast of bright spells interspersed with showers, giving Devon a chance to finish picking up the pieces after the storms’ trail of destruction.