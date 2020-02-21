Search begins for superfast broadband provider in Devon and Somerset

Broadband speeds vary dramatically from street to street. Picture: Alpha Stock Images. Archant

The search is on to find a new contractor to roll out superfast broadband across Devon and Somerset.

Connection Devon and Somerset (CDS) is working with Building Digital UK (BDUK) on a new procurement process.

The Government has confirmed an extension for the CDS programme, helping to provide a £38 million public investment in the region's broadband.

Funding has also been provided by Heart of the South West local enterprise partnership, local authorities, the European Regional Development Fund and the Rural Development Programme for England.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council cabinet member for economy and skills and CDS board member, said: "CDS is working hard to find alternative broadband providers for our residents and businesses.

"BDUK has always stated its commitment to extend the funding for the programme, and it has backed us by doing exactly that."

Final bids from qualified bidders in the procurement process are expected to be received by CDS by late summer, and contracts are due to be awarded in December.