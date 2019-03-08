Orchid show in Budleigh Salterton

Nicky Wakley, chairman of The Devon Orchid Society at the Budleigh Orchid show. Ref exb 20-17TI 2953. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Admire displays of orchids and get advice on growing them at the Devon Orchid Society event

Beautiful colourful flowers will be on display when the Devon Orchid Society holds its annual show in Budleigh Salterton.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 4 and will feature impressive displays by neighbouring orchid societies and other related groups.

Orchid nurseries will also be represented, giving visitors the chance to buy high-quality plants. There will be experts on hand giving advice and demonstrations on growing orchids throughout the day.

There will also be a raffle and tombola, and refreshments at the event, which is at the Public Hall from 10.30am until 4pm. Admission is £3 to include free tea or coffee; accompanied children are free.

The Devon Orchid Society was founded back in 1958 and now has members from across the county, particularly the East Devon area. It meets every month at the Burnham Orchid Nursery in Newton Abbot, and always welcomes new members. For more information visit www.devon.ukos.com