Blooming marvellous! annual orchid show back after pandemic

Nicky Wakley chairman of the Devon Orchid Society at the show in 2020. - Credit: Archant

The 45th Devon Orchid Society show will take place in Budleigh Salterton this May.

Cancelled for two years because of Covid-19, the show is on Saturday, May 7, at The Public Hall, Station Road, featuring exotic orchid displays, orchid growing advice, potting demonstrations and orchids for sale.

There will also be a raffle and refreshments available.

The orchid societies mounting displays at the show will be Cornwall Orchid Society and South West Orchid Society, as well as Devon Orchid Society. Writhlington School Orchid Project will be mounting a large display and will also be selling orchid plants.

Burnham Nurseries and Laurence Hobbs Orchids will be attending with large numbers of orchids for sale and orchid sundries.

The last public show in May was in 2019, with a 2020 and 2021 shows being held online.

Admission will be £4.00 with accompanied children free. The ticket price includes a free cup of coffee or tea.



