News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Blooming marvellous! annual orchid show back after pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:03 PM April 21, 2022
Nicky Wakley, chairman of The Devon Orchid Society at the Budleigh Orchid show. Ref exb 20-17TI 2953

Nicky Wakley chairman of the Devon Orchid Society at the show in 2020. - Credit: Archant

The 45th Devon Orchid Society show will take place in Budleigh Salterton this May.

Cancelled for two years because of Covid-19, the show is on Saturday, May 7, at The Public Hall, Station Road, featuring exotic orchid displays, orchid growing advice, potting demonstrations and orchids for sale.

There will also be a raffle and refreshments available.

The orchid societies mounting displays at the show will be Cornwall Orchid Society and South West Orchid Society, as well as Devon Orchid Society. Writhlington School Orchid Project will be mounting a large display and will also be selling orchid plants.

Burnham Nurseries and Laurence Hobbs Orchids will be attending with large numbers of orchids for sale and orchid sundries.

The last public show in May was in 2019, with a 2020 and 2021 shows being held online.

Admission will be £4.00 with accompanied children free. The ticket price includes a free cup of coffee or tea.


East Devon News
Sidmouth News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Exeter crown court rear

Exmouth man denies assaulting and harassing woman

Paul Jones

person
Joyce Hann with her birthday cake and her card from the Queen

100th birthday celebration at Exmouth care home

Philippa Davies

person
Villages Jubilee

Exmouth to light beacon as Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin

Philippa Davies

person
Painting of Mark Rolle

Exmouth history: the Rolle family

Mike Menhenitt, local historian

Logo Icon