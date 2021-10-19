Devon MPs pay tributes to murdered MP Sir David Amess

Published: 3:52 PM October 19, 2021

Politicians across Devon have offered their condolences after the killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The MP for Southend West, in Essex, died after being stabbed at one of his constituency surgeries on Friday, October 15.

A 25-year-old man is being held in connection with the incident.

As news broke on Friday, Devon councillors and MPs of all political persuasions expressed their shock at his murder.

Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish said: “Devastated to hear of the death of Sir David.

“He was an exemplary constituency MP, a dedicated parliamentarian, and above all, a kind and generous man. We worked together closely on animal welfare issues and he provided me with invaluable advice when I was first elected as an MP."

For neighbouring East Devon, Simon Jupp (Conservative) wrote how he was “shocked and saddened by the death of Sir David Amess."

He added: "He was a kind, considerate and caring colleague who went out of his way to make new colleagues feel welcome and set an example to us all.”

Kevin Foster, Conservative MP for Torbay, posted: “Thinking today of the many kind words and bits of advice shared with me by David Amess since I got elected. He was killed doing his job, getting out and meeting his constituents, looking to help with any issues they had. May he rest in peace.”

Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP for North Devon said on Twitter how she was “shocked and saddened by the awful news about Sir David Amess.” She described him as “a truly wonderful MP and colleague.”

This week MPs held a minute’s silence in parliament to honour Sir Amess, who was 69. It was followed by a service at St Margaret’s Church, next to parliament.

Speaking last Friday, prime minister Boris Johnson said: “We’ve lost today a fine public servant and much-loved friend and colleague. Our thoughts are very much with his wife, his children and his family.”

Over the weekend, Home Secretary Pritti Patel said a review into MP safety had been launched following the incident.



