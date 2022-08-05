Devon Air Ambulance 30th birthday bash

Devon Air Ambulance is holding a 30th anniversary celebration at Darts Farm tomorrow, (August, 6).

On Saturday (August 6) from 10am to 4pm at Darts Farm, Topsham there will be a chance to see the aircraft and chat to the pilot and emergency crew on board as well as taking part in a activity trial and visit the pop up shop to buy Devon Air Ambulance merchandise.

People can visit a pop-up museum taking them through the history of Devon Air Ambulance and sign the giant birthday card plus lots more with refreshments all day.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Devon Air Ambulance is 30 years old this year, and we would like to invite you to celebrate our anniversary with us at an action packed day at Dart's Farm, Topsham.

"Big thanks to Bridge Motorcycles, our sponsors for this event who will also have some magnificent bikes on display alongside Devon Advanced Motorcycling also attending."