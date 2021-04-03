Published: 12:00 PM April 3, 2021

People in Devon are being urged to get the Covid-19 vaccine - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People in Devon who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine are being urged to book an appointment before the end of March while there are thousands of spaces available.

Everyone aged 50 and above, people with underlying health conditions or health and care workers are among those now eligible for a vaccination.

They are being encouraged to book an appointment for a first dose before the supply constraints begin in April.

You can make an appointment by doing the following:

• Use the National Booking Service via the website or by calling 119

• Or, if you've been invited by your GP, please respond to book up and attend this week while there are still plenty of spaces available.

Dr Paul Johnson, clinical chair of NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The supply constraints mean fewer vaccinations will be happening in April, but the good news is we have thousands of spaces for vaccinations in Devon before the end of the month.

“If you are over 50 and you haven’t had the jab yet, now is the time to book a space before the supply issues kick in.

“We appreciate that these groups include people who are busy working, but it is definitely worth taking half an hour out of your day to get the protection it affords.

“Remember, you are not just protecting yourself, you are protecting others when you get the vaccine.”

Existing appointments for first and second doses are not being cancelled. Anyone who gets an appointment should attend it.

Anyone who has an appointment over the coming weeks, this remains in place and the NHS say it’s really important that you attend it as planned.

The nine priority groups, as set by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation encompass:

• Everyone aged 50 years and over • Frontline health and social care workers

• People who are clinically extremely vulnerable

• People of any age with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality. .

• Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers



