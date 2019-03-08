Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:34 30 September 2019

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Archant

Pro-EU campaigners marched through Exmouth to 'expose the truth' about Brexit.

Devon for Europe protestors march through Exmouth. Picture: Christine Chittock

Members of Devon for Europe held a street stall in the town centre before marching from The Strand through Manor Gardens and along the seafront waving EU flags and banners.

According to the group, they received supportive 'toots' from passing cars and thumbs up from people who stopped to take photographs.

The march was held as part of 'defend our democracy' rallies across the country.

Organiser Terry Riordan said he was pleased with the success of the event.

Devon for Europe members march through the Magnolia Centre. Picture: Christine Chittock

He said: "The only people who'll really benefit are the rich speculators and tax avoiders who bank-rolled the leave campaigns and now (Boris) Johnson himself."

Another of the organisers, Julian Andrews, said: "Many people have realised we were all misled about how easy Brexit would be.

"Now they want the chance to make an informed decision about something so important for our country and future generations. "Politicians can change their minds - why can't we?"

