Exmouth steak and seafood restaurant nominated for prestigious food gong

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 September 2019

The Point Bar & Grill, in Exmouth.

Archant

An Exmouth steak and seafood restaurant has been shortlisted for a prestigious food award.

The Point Bar and Grill will be vying for the Best Bar award at this year's Devon Food Drink Awards.

The Point has been nominated for the category, and is up against The Cove Cafe Bar in Hope Cove, the The NoBody Inn in Doddiscombsleigh, The Taphouse in Kingsbridge and Smith's in Exeter.

Since entries closed in April, a panel of judges and industry experts have tasted and scored over 250 products from 67 producers, visited 70 hospitality establishments and 25 retail outlets across Devon to select the finest.

Winners will be announced during the organisation's black tie awards' ceremony on Monday, October 7 at The Imperial in Torquay.

Other East Devon finalists include The Salutation Inn in Topsham (Best Hotel Restaurant) and The Kitchen Restaurant in Sidmouth (Best Café).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

