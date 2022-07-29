News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Covid-19 hospitalisations falling, but stark warning issued over winter

Logo Icon

Ollie Heptinstall Local Democracy Reporter Service

Published: 9:35 AM July 29, 2022
Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital - Credit: Google

The number of people with Covid-19 in Devon’s hospitals has fallen sharply over the past fortnight, but one leading health boss is warning of a “challenging winter.”

As of Tuesday (July 26), 166 patients were in hospital in the county with the virus, down from a recent peak of 334 on 11 July. Two people are in mechanically ventilated beds.

For most people, Covid-19 is no longer the reason they are admitted in the first place. Two-thirds test positive once in hospital.

However, while Devon’s director of public health says it is “really good to see hospitalisations down,” he warned there is “still some caution required, particularly as we enter the autumn and winter period.”

Speaking to a Team Devon meeting of local leaders on Thursday (July 28], Steve Brown urged eligible people to come forward and have flu and Covid-19 booster jabs when the time comes.

He believes the Covid-19 booster jab will be launched in the first week of September. Everyone aged 50 and over, care home residents, frontline health care staff and the clinically vulnerable will be eligible.

“In terms of covid, we do know historically that [in the] winter period we can see a higher rate, so that vaccination programme for covid-19 is going to be really, really important,” Mr Brown said.

Most Read

  1. 1 12-year old saves two men from riptide on Exmouth beach
  2. 2 Farewell party for Budleigh Cricket Club
  3. 3 Lockdown book-inspired quilt finds new home in Budleigh
  1. 4 Stay vigilant after Budleigh burglaries
  2. 5 EDDC letter to MP over John Humphreys shared with 'relevant persons' in Conservative Party
  3. 6 Teen who pulled fake gun at childcare centre ordered to receive mental health help
  4. 7 Covid-19 hospitalisations falling, but stark warning issued over winter
  5. 8 New cultural strategy launched for East Devon
  6. 9 Exmouth RNLI called out following unresponsive swimmer report
  7. 10 Exmouth primary school gifted bench made from recycled plastic

He added the Southern Hemisphere – where it is currently winter – is seeing 'quite high numbers' of flu in adults and children.

He said: “So, the flu vaccination is going to be equally important.”

The meeting was also told the current cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills set to rise sharply again in the autumn, could cause further pressure during what Mr Brown predicts to be a 'challenging winter ahead'.

He warned: “We’re going to have vulnerable people who are going to potentially be at risk from living in cold environments, as well as covid, as well as the flu."

Devon News

Don't Miss

Exmouth Community College Proms 2022

Gallery

Exmouth Community College pupils say goodbye in style with glitzy...

Dan Wilkins

person
Authorities hope to break the illegal tobacco trade across Devon.

Around £200,000 of illicit tobacco seized in Devon and Somerset raids

Paul Jones

person
Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Police crackdown on illegal off-roading on the common

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Thunderstorms predicted for the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Thunderstorms forecast for East Devon

Bronwen Weatherby, PA

Logo Icon