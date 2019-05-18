Advanced search

POSTPONED – Devon County Show called off due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 March 2020

Devon County Show. Saturday, May 18, 2019. Picture: Andrew Coley

Devon County Show, which had been due to take place this spring, has been postponed due to coronavirus.

The board of directors of the event, which takes place annually at Westpoint, announced the event is postponed until August.

The Government have advised people to avoid mass gatherings and social venues such as pubs and clubs, and said they should only travel if necessary.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “It is clear that COVID-19 will still be very active within our communities during May and June so it is the most responsible action to reschedule to protect visitors, traders and exhibitors from the spread of the virus.

“While the board of directors admitted this is an extremely difficult decision to make, and appreciate the disruption and disappointment the postponement may cause, it has been unanimously agreed that the show’s absolute priorities must lie, at this time of uncertainty, with the protection of public health.”

The show is set to take place between August 28 and 30.

The agricultural show sector is represented by the Association of Show & Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) which is monitoring the situation in the hope that the popular show season can be maintained while continuing to recognise the importance of managing public health.

Richard Maunder, Devon County Agricultural Association Secretary, said: “Obviously we are very disappointed to have to postpone the 125th Devon County Show, particularly given that it marks such a momentous milestone in our history.

“However, we hope that all of our visitors, traders and exhibitors will understand the unprecedented circumstances in which we find ourselves, and our duty to put the health of our public first and foremost.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to a spectacular celebration of Devon rural life through the ages, but on this occasion over the bank holiday weekend in August.

“We are still on the hunt for descendants of members, exhibitors and competitors from our first two shows back in 1872 and 1873.

“Please continue to step forward and make yourselves known to us.”

